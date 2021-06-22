Analysts Anticipate Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.35. Invitation Homes posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INVH shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.85.

Invitation Homes stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,681,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 104.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.45. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 99.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 44.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

