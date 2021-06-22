Analysts Anticipate Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Primo Water’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.18. Primo Water reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.55 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRMW. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 27,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $456,840.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,352,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,868,373.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 133,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $2,259,698.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,485,278 shares in the company, valued at $25,220,020.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,365,450 shares of company stock worth $23,578,550 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 745,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 56,700 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 632,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after acquiring an additional 20,361 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,621,000 after acquiring an additional 441,766 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 15,461 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 613,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,999,000 after acquiring an additional 68,544 shares during the period. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $16.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.32. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

