Analysts Anticipate Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) to Announce -$0.43 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) will report ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.39). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.31). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Shift Technologies.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.27 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SFT. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised shares of Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.86.

SFT opened at $8.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.84. The company has a market cap of $694.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.75. Shift Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $14.91.

In other news, insider George Arison bought 10,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $71,256.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shift Technologies (SFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.