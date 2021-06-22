Analysts Anticipate Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) will announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.28. Stellus Capital Investment also posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 124.71%. The company had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.06 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCM. Zacks Investment Research cut Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE:SCM traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.03. 223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,612. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.90 million, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.50%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ares Management LLC raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 595.4% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 530,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 454,187 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 161,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 38,586 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Cliffwater LLC boosted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 257,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 17,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1,833.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares in the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

