Analysts Anticipate The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to Post $1.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Clorox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.34. The Clorox posted earnings of $2.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full-year earnings of $7.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $7.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $8.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Clorox.

Get The Clorox alerts:

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,756,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $172.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The Clorox has a twelve month low of $172.35 and a twelve month high of $239.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Clorox (CLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.