Analysts Anticipate The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to Post $1.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Clorox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.34. The Clorox posted earnings of $2.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full-year earnings of $7.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $7.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $8.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Clorox.
The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,756,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CLX stock opened at $172.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The Clorox has a twelve month low of $172.35 and a twelve month high of $239.87.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.
About The Clorox
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.
