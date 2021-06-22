Analysts Anticipate Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Will Post Earnings of -$1.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) will report earnings per share of ($1.27) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.02) and the lowest is ($1.80). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of ($0.82) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($6.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.16) to ($5.35). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($5.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.75) to ($3.34). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 60.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.05) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RARE. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.41.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $95.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 1.91. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $72.43 and a 52-week high of $179.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.04.

In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $132,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $3,234,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,011,052. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

