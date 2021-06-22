Analysts Anticipate Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Will Post Earnings of $2.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.17 to $3.00. Williams-Sonoma reported earnings per share of $1.80 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year earnings of $11.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $13.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $13.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Williams-Sonoma.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%.

WSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.28.

In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $492,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,503,321. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.78, for a total transaction of $833,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,721,982.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,607 shares of company stock valued at $16,080,792. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,311,431,000 after buying an additional 701,706 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,193,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $528,875,000 after purchasing an additional 72,542 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,323,000 after purchasing an additional 707,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,242,000 after purchasing an additional 56,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,021,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,001,000 after purchasing an additional 202,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.21. The stock had a trading volume of 29,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.68. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $80.52 and a 12 month high of $194.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.