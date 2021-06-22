Analysts Expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.09). Avalara posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avalara.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AVLR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.31.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 5,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $774,791.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,497,012.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $1,402,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 581,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,525,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,262 shares of company stock valued at $14,958,953. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Avalara by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 37.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new stake in Avalara in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

AVLR traded up $2.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.59. 15,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,272. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.21 and a beta of 0.70. Avalara has a 1 year low of $114.22 and a 1 year high of $185.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.76.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avalara (AVLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.