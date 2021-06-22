Analysts Expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to Post $1.12 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.17. Houlihan Lokey posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

HLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

In related news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $928,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $752,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,923 shares of company stock worth $1,721,625 in the last ninety days. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at $3,362,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 297,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,811,000 after buying an additional 8,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLI traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $77.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,626. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $52.84 and a twelve month high of $80.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

