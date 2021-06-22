Analysts Expect J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Will Announce Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) will report earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for J2 Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.11. J2 Global reported earnings per share of $1.71 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full year earnings of $9.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.29 to $9.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.77 to $10.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.11 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JCOM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

In other J2 Global news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,778.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,299,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in J2 Global by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in J2 Global by 0.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in J2 Global by 5.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in J2 Global by 10.0% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $135.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. J2 Global has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $136.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

