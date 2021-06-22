Analysts Expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to Announce $6.52 EPS

Brokerages expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to report $6.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.40. Lockheed Martin posted earnings per share of $6.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year earnings of $26.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.65 to $27.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $27.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.00 to $28.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lockheed Martin.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.75.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $36,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $383.00. The stock had a trading volume of 23,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,461. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $106.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $385.70. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $402.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.