Analysts Expect Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to post $1.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the lowest is $1.30 billion. Telephone and Data Systems reported sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full year sales of $5.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Telephone and Data Systems.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

In other news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $98,432.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $358,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $136,628.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,658.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,874 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 180,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 138,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDS traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.48. 31,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,273. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.69. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.27%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

