Analysts Expect Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Equities analysts expect Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) to report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vasta Platform’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vasta Platform will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vasta Platform.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $51.38 million for the quarter.

VSTA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vasta Platform by 460.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vasta Platform by 36.0% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vasta Platform by 61.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vasta Platform by 60.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 196,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 74,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 210,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 24,527 shares in the last quarter. 20.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vasta Platform stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.63. The company had a trading volume of 49 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.39 million and a PE ratio of -79.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84. Vasta Platform has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $22.35.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

