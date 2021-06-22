Analysts Expect Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) to Post $0.54 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) will report earnings per share of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vontier’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vontier will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vontier.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Vontier’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Vontier has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

VNT stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Vontier has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,916,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,584,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,077,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,053 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,103,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vontier (VNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.