Analysts Set B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Target Price at $27.50

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,505,000. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in B&G Foods by 1,494.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 844,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,200,000 after purchasing an additional 791,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $20,213,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,084,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,231,000 after acquiring an additional 494,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,882,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,199,000 after acquiring an additional 298,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BGS opened at $33.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.59. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.88 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.07%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

