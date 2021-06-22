Analysts Set Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target at $43.83

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Exchange Income from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Exchange Income from $39.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EIFZF opened at $31.59 on Friday. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $33.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.90.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

