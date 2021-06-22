Analysts Set Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Price Target at GBX 1,654.22

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,654.22 ($21.61).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,770 ($23.13) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) target price on shares of Prudential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Prudential news, insider Mike Wells sold 4,612 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,446 ($18.89), for a total value of £66,689.52 ($87,130.28). Insiders acquired a total of 38 shares of company stock valued at $58,347 in the last 90 days.

Shares of LON:PRU traded down GBX 21.50 ($0.28) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,435 ($18.75). 1,564,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,560,913. The company has a market capitalization of £37.53 billion and a PE ratio of 24.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. Prudential has a twelve month low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,506.78.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

