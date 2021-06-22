Analysts Set Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Target Price at $71.09

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.09.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOUR. Zacks Investment Research cut Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FOUR traded down $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.79. 662,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,172. Shift4 Payments has a 12 month low of $33.18 and a 12 month high of $104.11. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.09.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.07 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 18.73% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 115,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $10,939,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,821,129 shares of company stock worth $168,104,544 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,641,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,594,000 after purchasing an additional 773,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,268,000 after acquiring an additional 814,160 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,849,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,687,000 after acquiring an additional 69,466 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,655,000 after acquiring an additional 106,574 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,425,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,904,000 after acquiring an additional 416,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.