Analysts Set Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Price Target at $46.50

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SRC shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRC opened at $48.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.07. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $51.17.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $134.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

