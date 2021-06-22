Analysts Set Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Target Price at $19.20

Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on VERU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Veru in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:VERU traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.31. The stock had a trading volume of 11,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,401. Veru has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $24.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.63. The company has a market capitalization of $662.17 million, a P/E ratio of -277.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. Equities analysts predict that Veru will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $835,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in Veru by 877.6% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Veru in the first quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Veru in the first quarter worth $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Veru by 462.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 1,877.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veru

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

