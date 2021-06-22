Analyzing Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) and INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB)

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) and INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Codiak BioSciences alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Codiak BioSciences and INmune Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codiak BioSciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 INmune Bio 0 0 5 0 3.00

Codiak BioSciences presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.18%. INmune Bio has a consensus target price of $21.20, suggesting a potential upside of 23.83%. Given Codiak BioSciences’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Codiak BioSciences is more favorable than INmune Bio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.9% of Codiak BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of INmune Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Codiak BioSciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.9% of INmune Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Codiak BioSciences and INmune Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codiak BioSciences N/A N/A N/A INmune Bio N/A -35.31% -33.84%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Codiak BioSciences and INmune Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codiak BioSciences $2.91 million 160.97 -$91.67 million ($16.18) -1.31 INmune Bio $10,000.00 25,565.30 -$12.10 million ($1.01) -16.95

INmune Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Codiak BioSciences. INmune Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Codiak BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Codiak BioSciences beats INmune Bio on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile

Codiak BioSciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors. The company is also developing exoASO-STAT6, an antisense oligonucleotide targeting the STAT6 transcription factor; exoASO-NLRP3 for multiple sclerosis, neuropathy, and neurodegeneration; and exoVACC, a modular platform for constructing precision vaccines. It has a collaboration agreement with the Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Kayla Therapeutics, Washington University, Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT, and Harvard. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation in their blood; XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; LivNate to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and Quellor for cytokine release syndrome and complications of COVID-19. The company has license agreements with Xencor, Inc.; Immune Ventures, LLC; University of Pittsburg; and University College London. INmune Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Codiak BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codiak BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.