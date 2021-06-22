Analyzing General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) & Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR)

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) and General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get Vision Marine Technologies alerts:

This table compares Vision Marine Technologies and General Dynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vision Marine Technologies N/A N/A N/A General Dynamics 8.22% 21.27% 6.28%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vision Marine Technologies and General Dynamics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vision Marine Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 General Dynamics 3 3 8 0 2.36

General Dynamics has a consensus target price of $189.71, suggesting a potential downside of 0.56%. Given General Dynamics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe General Dynamics is more favorable than Vision Marine Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.3% of Vision Marine Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of General Dynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of General Dynamics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vision Marine Technologies and General Dynamics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vision Marine Technologies $1.80 million 43.57 -$1.69 million N/A N/A General Dynamics $37.93 billion 1.42 $3.17 billion $11.00 17.34

General Dynamics has higher revenue and earnings than Vision Marine Technologies.

Summary

General Dynamics beats Vision Marine Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vision Marine Technologies

Vision Marine Technologies Inc., doing business as Canadian Electric Boat Company, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells electric powerboats in Canada. It offers powerboats to commercial and retail customers, as well as the operators of rental fleets. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells electric outboard powertrain systems and its related technologies to original equipment manufacturers. It also sells its products online. The company was formerly known as The Canadian Electric Boat Company. Vision Marine Technologies Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Boisbriand, Canada.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships. This segment also provides submarine maintenance and modernization services; lifecycle support services for navy surface ships; and program management, planning, engineering, and design support services for submarines and surface-ships. The Combat Systems segment manufactures land combat solutions, such as wheeled and tracked combat vehicles, weapons systems, munitions, mobile bridge systems with payloads, tactical vehicles, main battle tanks, armored vehicles, weapons systems, and armaments. This segment also offers modernization program, engineering, support, and sustainment services. The Technologies segment provides information technology solutions and mission-support services; mobile communication, computers, and command-and-control mission systems; and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance solutions to military, intelligence, and federal civilian customers. This segment also offers cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data analytics, development, security and operation, software-defined network, everything as-a-service and defense enterprise office system solutions. General Dynamics Corporation was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Vision Marine Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vision Marine Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.