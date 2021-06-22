Analyzing Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) and Twin Vee PowerCats (OTCMKTS:TVPC)

Twin Vee PowerCats (OTCMKTS:TVPC) and Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Twin Vee PowerCats and Performant Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twin Vee PowerCats 0 0 0 0 N/A Performant Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Performant Financial has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 203.03%. Given Performant Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Performant Financial is more favorable than Twin Vee PowerCats.

Profitability

This table compares Twin Vee PowerCats and Performant Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twin Vee PowerCats N/A N/A N/A Performant Financial -4.20% 5.31% 1.66%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.2% of Performant Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.3% of Twin Vee PowerCats shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Performant Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Twin Vee PowerCats has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performant Financial has a beta of -0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Twin Vee PowerCats and Performant Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twin Vee PowerCats N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Performant Financial $155.94 million 1.17 -$13.99 million $0.12 27.50

Twin Vee PowerCats has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Performant Financial.

Summary

Performant Financial beats Twin Vee PowerCats on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Twin Vee PowerCats Company Profile

Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets recreational power catamaran boats. The company sell its boats through a network of independent dealers in North America and the Caribbean. The company is based in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients. It also identifies improper payments resulting from incorrect coding, procedures that were not medically necessary, incomplete documentation, and claims submitted based on outdated fee schedules; and provides default aversion and/or first party call center services. In addition, the company offers Performant Insight that provides various services, such as post- and pre-payment audit of healthcare claims, detection of fraud, waste and abuse of healthcare claims, coordination of benefits, and pharmacy fraud detection services. The company was formerly known as DCS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Performant Financial Corporation in 2005. Performant Financial Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

