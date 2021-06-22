Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.65 EPS

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.65), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of ANEB stock remained flat at $$7.30 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 66,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,697. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $9.33.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients suffering from cannabinoid overdose and addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist to treat cannabinoid overdose.

