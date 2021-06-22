Anglo American (LON:AAL) Given New GBX 3,450 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 3,450 ($45.07) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Anglo American currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,965.83 ($38.75).

AAL opened at GBX 2,785 ($36.39) on Tuesday. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9,362.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.96 billion and a PE ratio of 23.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

