Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.10 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) will announce sales of $33.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.93 billion to $33.24 billion. Anthem reported sales of $29.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year sales of $135.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $135.00 billion to $135.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $147.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $145.82 billion to $149.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANTM. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.89.

Shares of Anthem stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $378.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,648. Anthem has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $406.00. The company has a market cap of $92.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

In related news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 141.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

