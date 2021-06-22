Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $25.100- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $25.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of Anthem stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $379.00. 887,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,834. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $386.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $92.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $406.00.
Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 25.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANTM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Anthem from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $399.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $403.89.
In related news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Anthem Company Profile
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
Featured Article: Google Finance
Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.