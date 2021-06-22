Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $25.100- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $25.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Anthem stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $379.00. 887,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,834. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $386.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $92.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 25.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANTM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Anthem from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $399.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $403.89.

In related news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

