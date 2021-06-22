AppCoins Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $146,730.00 (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 22nd. One AppCoins coin can now be purchased for $0.0422 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges. AppCoins has a total market cap of $10.35 million and $146,730.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AppCoins has traded down 46.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003403 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00051849 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.71 or 0.00601099 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00077210 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000278 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,133,650 coins and its circulating supply is 245,133,649 coins. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

