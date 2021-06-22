Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Receives $14.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

APRE has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aprea Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

APRE stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $41.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.52.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03. Research analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APRE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 828,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 340,080 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 517,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 226,696 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 201.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $906,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

