Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) will announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Aquestive Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.61). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.07). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 million.

AQST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $4.03. 5,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,566. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.85. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $9.47. The company has a market cap of $147.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 3.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,356,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after acquiring an additional 50,562 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 233,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 929.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 323,269 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 41,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,454,000. 45.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

