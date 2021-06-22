Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Receives $33.90 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 11.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $37.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 1.96. Aramark has a one year low of $20.31 and a one year high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Aramark’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

