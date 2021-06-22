ArGo (ARGO) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.09 Million

ArGo (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. In the last week, ArGo has traded down 47.7% against the US dollar. One ArGo coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC on exchanges. ArGo has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $29,956.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ArGo Profile

ArGo is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

ArGo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

