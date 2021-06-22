ARS Investment Partners LLC Acquires 10,123 Shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)

ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,123 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of RedHill Biopharma worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. 22.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RDHL stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $6.77. 1,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,253. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.87. The company has a market cap of $314.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.42. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.69.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.37 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 251.48% and a negative net margin of 97.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, WBB Securities lowered shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. RedHill Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

