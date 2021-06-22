ARS Investment Partners LLC Buys 183,686 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,403,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,686 shares during the quarter. Liberty Latin America makes up approximately 2.1% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $18,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LILAK. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of LILAK traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.08. 1,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,543. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.52. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.13.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

