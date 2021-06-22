ARS Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 78.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,935 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LORL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Loral Space & Communications Inc. alerts:

Shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,449. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $50.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.87.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. Profile

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LORL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL).

Receive News & Ratings for Loral Space & Communications Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loral Space & Communications Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.