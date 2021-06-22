ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $3.94 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 341.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,717,000 after buying an additional 719,314 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 247.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,124,000 after purchasing an additional 179,710 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $51,941,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,190,000 after purchasing an additional 116,401 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $48,549,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $483.33. The company had a trading volume of 17,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,170. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $311.27 and a twelve month high of $507.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $494.79.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

