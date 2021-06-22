ARS Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for 1.3% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $11,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,058,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,585,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,540,000 after buying an additional 1,823,569 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,467,000 after buying an additional 412,516 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 438,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,198,000 after buying an additional 260,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 819,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,330,000 after buying an additional 245,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.07.

Shares of AJG stock traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $140.35. 1,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,400. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $93.87 and a 52 week high of $154.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. Analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

