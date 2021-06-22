Artfinity (AT) Reaches One Day Volume of $26.00

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded down 31.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Artfinity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Artfinity has a total market cap of $262,097.58 and $26.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Artfinity has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00054090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00020720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.17 or 0.00644631 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00078269 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00039066 BTC.

Artfinity Coin Profile

AT is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 coins. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange . Artfinity’s official website is www.jueyi.art

Buying and Selling Artfinity

