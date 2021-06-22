Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.84. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

AJG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.07.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $139.66 on Monday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $93.87 and a 1 year high of $154.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 55,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 108,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,583,000 after buying an additional 12,485 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.