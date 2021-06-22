Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) PT Raised to C$12.50

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its price target increased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.98.

ARESF stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.49. 6,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,408. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $9.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

