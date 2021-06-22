Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 86,305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,049,268 shares.The stock last traded at $9.62 and had previously closed at $9.50.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on Artius Acquisition in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96.

In other Artius Acquisition news, Chairman Charles Drucker bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $503,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AACQ. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Artius Acquisition by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Artius Acquisition by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 310,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Artius Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Artius Acquisition by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 38,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 18,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. grew its holdings in Artius Acquisition by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 318,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 18,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

About Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ)

Artius Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

