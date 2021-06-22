Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) saw strong trading volume on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $65.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. 233,299 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 1,542,523 shares.The stock last traded at $60.41 and had previously closed at $57.80.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ASAN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Asana in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.85.

In other news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $847,079.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,236,689.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.64 per share, with a total value of $7,942,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,091,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,823,995.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 980,000 shares of company stock valued at $42,975,400 and sold 82,144 shares valued at $2,867,603. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of Asana by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 19,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Asana during the first quarter valued at about $444,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Asana during the first quarter worth about $46,274,000. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Asana in the first quarter worth about $65,448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.25.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

