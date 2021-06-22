Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Gap Down to $59.57

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.57, but opened at $58.31. Asana shares last traded at $57.16, with a volume of 40,052 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASAN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Asana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.85.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.84.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.69 per share, with a total value of $9,922,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 836,561 shares in the company, valued at $33,203,106.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $847,079.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,236,689.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 980,000 shares of company stock worth $42,975,400 and sold 82,144 shares worth $2,867,603. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Asana by 51.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,044,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,176,000 after buying an additional 1,719,310 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the first quarter worth approximately $73,973,000. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asana by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,419,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,495,000 after buying an additional 1,493,252 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Asana in the first quarter worth approximately $65,448,000. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Asana in the first quarter worth approximately $46,274,000. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

