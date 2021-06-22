AscendEX (BitMax) Token (BTMX) Reaches Market Cap of $1.32 Billion

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 25.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. One AscendEX (BitMax) Token coin can now be purchased for about $2.00 or 0.00003550 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, AscendEX (BitMax) Token has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. AscendEX (BitMax) Token has a total market capitalization of $1.32 billion and $40.14 million worth of AscendEX (BitMax) Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00055321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003609 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00021662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $215.96 or 0.00656257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00079115 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00039621 BTC.

About AscendEX (BitMax) Token

AscendEX (BitMax) Token is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

AscendEX (BitMax) Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AscendEX (BitMax) Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AscendEX (BitMax) Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AscendEX (BitMax) Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

