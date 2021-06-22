ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $22,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 159.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 42,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,371,000 after acquiring an additional 26,233 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,398,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,145,396,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares during the period. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASML. Cowen raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of ASML to $747.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.90.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $680.65 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $343.25 and a 12 month high of $710.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $658.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.85, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

