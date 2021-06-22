Assura (LON:AGR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Assura Plc (LON:AGR) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 77.23 ($1.01). Assura shares last traded at GBX 76.15 ($0.99), with a volume of 5,279,438 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AGR shares. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.15) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Assura from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 83.83 ($1.10).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 221.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a GBX 0.74 ($0.01) dividend. This is an increase from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

In other Assura news, insider Jayne Cottam acquired 26,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £19,987.50 ($26,113.80). Insiders have acquired 27,487 shares of company stock worth $2,061,339 in the last quarter.

Assura Company Profile (LON:AGR)

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

