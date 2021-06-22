AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Receives GBX 8,859.23 Average Target Price from Brokerages

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,951.54 ($116.95).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £102 ($133.26) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,220 ($120.46) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, June 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

LON AZN traded down GBX 52 ($0.68) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 8,356 ($109.17). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,518. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7,890.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £109.70 billion and a PE ratio of 38.81. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 52 week high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

