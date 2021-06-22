ATB Capital Increases Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$16.50

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price lifted by ATB Capital from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. ATB Capital currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources to C$16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Paramount Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.48.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Shares of POU stock opened at C$16.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.95, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.48 and a 12 month high of C$16.49.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.36). The company had revenue of C$279.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$209.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Paramount Resources will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 6,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$86,324.00.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.