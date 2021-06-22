Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACBI shares. G.Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Gabelli raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

In related news, Director David Eidson purchased 3,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $81,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares in the company, valued at $149,245.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 5.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 7.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 86,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACBI traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.03. 705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,034. The company has a market capitalization of $529.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.92. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $28.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $26.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 9.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

