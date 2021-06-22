AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Lowered by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth $30,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AT&T by 65.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.81.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $206.56 billion, a PE ratio of -82.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.25.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

